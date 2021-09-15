SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Thousands of people are expected to attend Wednesday night’s Tame Impala concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but they will need more than a ticket to get inside.

A merch table was set up on Thrive Plaza selling concert t-shirts for the first time in a long time.

“It’s been over 500 days since our last concert. So we are very excited about tonight,” said Warriors Executive Vice President John Beaven, who is in charge of ticket sales.

Wednesday night’s concert by the Australian rock band is sold out, meaning more than 13,000 fans will be packed inside Chase Center for the show that was originally supposed to happen in March of 2020.

Earlier this week, Chase Center officials announced event and game attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 people present.

The requirement applies to people age 12 and older and complies with a health order that San Francisco public health officials issued.

Fan Daniela Granados can’t believe the day has finally arrived.

“I feel more confident than if the concert was earlier this year,” Granados said.

Getting in the door will be a two-step process. First, attendees will have to show their vaccination status before getting their ticket scanned at the gate.

Chase Center has partnered with CLEAR to expedite the process.

“We feel like we’ll be able to get everyone in the building and enjoying a fantastic show tonight,” Beaven said.

Masks will also be required inside unless you’re actively eating or drinking.

Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF said there is every reason to feel safe with case rates and positivity rates falling besides the vaccine mandate to get inside the arena.

“They also are opening Broadway, all of these things are coming back with vaccine passports. They did this in the UK. They had big huge venues open. Everyone was vaccinated. This is our trial. I would feel safe myself,” said Dr. Gandhi.

Jonah Edelstein, who traveled from Los Angeles for the concert, said he’s ready.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been around that many people at one time. I’ve been to concerts before, so I’m really excited to share an atmosphere with that many people,” he said. “It’ll be nice to be in that atmosphere again.”

Warriors fans and others planning to attend an event at Chase Center are encouraged to visit https://www.chasecenter.com/fan-safety to learn more about the venue’s safety protocols.