SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Police are investigating after a person suffered a life-threatening injury in a shooting in East San Jose Wednesday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., police tweeted that the shooting took place in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive shortly before 8 p.m. A suspect or motive have not been determined.
No additional details of the shooting were available.
Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Story Rd. and Kollmar Dr.
One victim with a life threatening injury. Unknown suspect or motive. Updates as they become available.
TOC 7:57 PM pic.twitter.com/AX72FMsq02
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 16, 2021
The public is urged to avoid the area as police remain on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story. More details to come.