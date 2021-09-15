California Recall:Real Time Results, Video Reports and News On Recall Election
Filed Under:East San Jose, San Jose, San Jose News, Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Police are investigating after a person suffered a life-threatening injury in a shooting in East San Jose Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police tweeted that the shooting took place in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive shortly before 8 p.m. A suspect or motive have not been determined.

No additional details of the shooting were available.

The public is urged to avoid the area as police remain on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. More details to come.