SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police were searching for suspects Wednesday in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area the night before that injured a 37-year-old man.
The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. in the area of McAllister and Jones streets, just north of Market Street.
The victim was walking in the area when he heard gunshots, then realized he had been struck, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
San Francisco police have not announced any arrests or released any detailed suspect descriptions in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
