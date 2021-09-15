California Recall:Real Time Results, Video Reports and News On Recall Election
PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A car crash sent a vehicle over a cliff near the Devil’s Slide Trail Wednesday afternoon, shutting down traffic on southbound Highway 1 indefinitely while first responders assist the victims.

UPDATE: California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported at 3:34 p.m. that one person died in the crash but there were no other occupants in the vehicle that went over the cliff. A coroner was on the way.

CHP reported the crash, which was just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels, at 2:33 p.m. on Twitter.

This story will be updated.