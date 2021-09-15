PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A car crash sent a vehicle over a cliff near the Devil’s Slide Trail Wednesday afternoon, shutting down traffic on southbound Highway 1 indefinitely while first responders assist the victims.
UPDATE: California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported at 3:34 p.m. that one person died in the crash but there were no other occupants in the vehicle that went over the cliff. A coroner was on the way.
CHP reported the crash, which was just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels, at 2:33 p.m. on Twitter.
SR-1 s/b, just south of Tom Lantos Tunnels will be closed indefinitely for emergency personnel to respond to vehicle over the cliffside. Unknown ETO. Will provide updates here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/i4boaGxqX7
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 15, 2021
