VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo are investigating after a man in his 20s was found fatally shot in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Around 7:10 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Hillborn Street on reports of a man lying on the ground. When authorities arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.READ MORE: John Getreu Convicted Of 1974 Cold Case Murder On Stanford Campus
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.READ MORE: Japanese-American Author, Activist Helps Writers Of Color Find Their Voice
No additional details about the shooting were immediately available. Police said the motive and circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Driver Killed In Cliff Plunge Along Highway 1 Near Devil’s Slide
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4280.