SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — As wildfires continue to burn in the northern part of California, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory for the region through Thursday because of smoke coming from those wildfires.

The air district had issued the advisory for Wednesday as a result of wildfire smoke that was expected to cause moderate levels of air pollution but not enough to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert and local wood-burning ban.

The smoke is expected to mostly stay aloft, but anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from getting inside.

Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can sign up for text alerts by texting the word “START” to 817-57, register for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

