SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – A bill from a North Bay lawmaker that intends to help victims of domestic violence is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after receiving unanimous support from the legislature.
Assembly Bill 887 from Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin) will require all court facilities in the state to process petitions for domestic violence restraining orders and temporary restraining orders electronically.
The measure cleared its final legislative hurdles last week with a 38-0 vote in the State Senate and a 79-0 vote in the Assembly. As it made its way through the legislature, AB887 had no votes cast against it.
“This bill is essential to connecting victims to the help they need and getting them out of a dangerous cycle of violence,” Levine said in a statement.
According to Levine’s spokesperson, victims currently are only able to file requests in person, which is difficult because an abuser is more likely to be aware of a victim’s location. The pandemic has made the process even more complicated, with court buildings limiting in-person services or being closed during shelter-in-place orders.
“County shelter-in-place orders due to the coronavirus have affected all aspects of life, but have been particularly difficult for victims of domestic violence,” the spokesperson said.
Newsom has until early October to take action on AB887.