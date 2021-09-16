SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors joined with Bay Area law enforcement to announce sweeping action against prison gangs in Northern California, characterizing the bust as cutting off “the head of the snake.”
The law enforcement action dubbed “Operation Quiet Storm” is one of the largest FBI gangs busts in history, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds. Prosecutors have charged 55 people, including seven in Northern California prisons, a group described as the governing body of the Nuestra Familia prison gang.READ MORE: San Jose Man Charged In 'Horrific' Torture Murder Of 72-Year-Old
“These seven individuals have for years led a violent and lucrative criminal organization from their prison cells,” said Hinds. “While the physical movement of this leadership was restricted by prison walls, the indictment alleges that their power and influence were not so constrained.”
Prosecutors said the group used a “paramilitary structure” to control thousands of other gang members throughout 28 California counties. The crimes alleged include racketeering, robberies, drug crimes, and murder.READ MORE: COVID: Oakland, West Contra Costa Schools Mull Vaccine Mandates For Students
The bust was part of a five-year, multi-agency investigation and Hinds said the enforcement action is not over yet. Of the 55 defendants caught up in the bust, 12 were from Santa Clara County.
Word of the sweeping law enforcement action was made at a Thursday morning press conference at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco. Hinds was joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair, DEA Special Agent in Charge Wade Shannon, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Safety Chief Derrick Marion, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith and San Jose Police Deputy Chief Elle Washburn.MORE NEWS: TV Actor Allison Mack Latest Celebrity To Serve Time In Dublin Federal Prison