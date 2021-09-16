REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man has been arrested on sexual assault charges after authorities said he repeatedly molested his stepdaughter for several years.
According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the 13-year-old victim texted her friend that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her last week. The friend told her parents, who picked the victim up at her home and drove her to the sheriff’s office to report the crimes.
During their investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had molested the girl without her mother’s knowledge since 2015, when she was 7-years-old.
Prosecutors said the suspect then allegedly admitted to molesting the victim in a pretext phone call.
Deputies arrested the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Heriberto Rosaslugo, at his home without incident. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges of lewd acts with a child under 14-years-old and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Rosaslugo was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody on $300,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Rosaslugo is scheduled for September 28.