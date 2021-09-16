ORINDA (CBS SF) — A shooting was reported just outside the Caldecott Tunnel Thursday afternoon involving two cars that had been racing across the Bay Bridge, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along eastbound Highway 24 just before the right bore.READ MORE: Livermore High School Student Arrested For Making Threats; Security Heightened
The incident started with a BMW and an Infiniti racing across the Bay Bridge, and someone in the BMW allegedly shot into the Infiniti, the CHP said.
It did not appear that anyone was hit.READ MORE: Housing Crisis: Newsom Signs Measures To Allow For More Duplexes, Apartments Near Transit
The incident forced the CHP to close the right bore during the afternoon eastbound commute. Traffic was backed up to Interstate 580.
There was no estimated time of opening the bore. Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.MORE NEWS: Scientists Question Future Of Lake Tahoe Clarity As Wildfires Worsen
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.