ORINDA (CBS SF) — A shooting was reported just outside the Caldecott Tunnel Thursday afternoon involving two cars that had been racing across the Bay Bridge, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along eastbound Highway 24 just before the right bore.

CHP units surround a silver sedan along eastbound Highway 24 just west of the Caldecott Tunnel, September 16, 2021. (CBS)

The incident started with a BMW and an Infiniti racing across the Bay Bridge, and someone in the BMW allegedly shot into the Infiniti, the CHP said.

It did not appear that anyone was hit.

The incident forced the CHP to close the right bore during the afternoon eastbound commute. Traffic was backed up to Interstate 580.

There was no estimated time of opening the bore. Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.