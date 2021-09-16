FREMONT (CBS SF) — Investigators released audio of a frantic 911 call and bodycam video Thursday of the August 25th fatal Fremont police shooting of attempted homicide suspect Kevin Johnston.

Acting Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington told reporters he was “confident the officers acted in accordance with the law…I think this is pretty clear cut that this was a justified shooting.”

He said officer Jesse Hartman, a nine-year veteran with the department, only opened fire after Johnston made a motion with a gun at the officer.

“Officer Hartman identified himself as a police officer,” Washington said. “The suspect dropped a stroller [he was holding], grabbed a white t-shirt from the seat, and raised it toward Officer Hartman in what appeared to be a shooting stance. The suspect motioned as if he was firing a handgun at Officer Hartman.”

“The suspect suddenly dove toward the stroller and again reached into the seat. The suspect emerged with an object in his hand and pointed it at Officer Hartman. Officer Hartman noticed the object the suspect retrieved was a handgun. He pointed it at Officer Hartman as if he was pulling the trigger.”

Hartman responded by shooting multiple rounds, fatally wounding the suspect.

Caution: Note Nature. Raw bodycam video



Meanwhile, the victim of the attempted homicide remained hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

It was the fourth officer-involved shooting in 2021 involving Fremont police. Three of those have been fatal.

“This is another unfortunate reality of gun violence within our community,” Washington said. “Our officers answered the call and responded to guard our community against an extremely dangerous individual calling harm. I’m sure Mr. Johnston had family who cared for him and for that I offer may condolences.”

At the time of his death, Johnston had an active $545,000 felony warrant for a host of crimes including carjacking, felony gun possession and evading arrest.

Had he survived, Washington said his department would have sought attempted murder charges involving the original victim and also officer Hartman.

The incident began at approximately 5:19 p.m. on August 25th. Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at the Southlake Mobile Home Park located at 4343 Auto Mall Parkway.

Caution: Note Nature. 911 Audio



The female caller told police that someone had been shot in the head. Officers arrived on scene and located a victim on Winnipeg Terrace. They immediately began providing trauma care to the victim, who was rushed to the hospital.

Approximately 45 minutes later, an officer identified and attempted to stop a man who matched the description of the earlier shooting suspect near the intersection of Auto Mall Parkway and Southlake Common.

During the interaction the officer-involved shooting occurred. Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene.