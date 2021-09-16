SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Light Rail service will be fully operational starting on Saturday, the first time all lines will be running since the deadly mass shooting at the rail yard four months ago.
“We know it’s been a long haul. We thank our passengers for their patience and support as we emerge from an unspeakable tragedy,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday. “Our employees are still grieving, but most are glad to be back at working providing the service we know our community depends on.”
On Saturday, the final segment of the Green Line between Diridon Station in Downtown San Jose and the Winchester station in Campbell will resume service.
Light Rail was completely shut down for more than three months after an employee opened fire at the agency’s rail yard on May 26, killing nine of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.
VTA resumed service on the entire Orange Line and a portion of the Blue Line on August 29, ahead of a San Francisco 49ers preseason game at Levi’s Stadium. Additional parts of the system, including the rest of the Blue Line and a portion of the Green Line reopened earlier this month.
To help welcome riders back, trips on Light Rail will be free until September 30.