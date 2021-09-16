SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicides detectives and a crime scene crew gathered evidence along Story Road early Thursday morning after a shooting claimed the life of a female victim.
San Jose police posted on social media that they received 911 calls reporting a shooting at 7:57 p.m. in the area of Story Rd. and Kollmar Dr.
Arriving officers found a female victim with life-threatening wounds. She later died of her injuries.
Investigators immediately shut down Story Rd. from McGinness Ave. to E Capitol Expressway. A parking lot near a Pep Boys and Tropicana Liquors was taped off, evidence markers were visible under a car and police interviewed witnesses.
There was no information released about a suspect or possible motive. The woman's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The woman was the city’s 36th homicide this year. Of those, 27 were being investigated by San Jose police. The victims of the VTA rail yard massacre were being investigated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.