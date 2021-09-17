OAKLAND (BCN) — Four Black chefs, including three who were formerly incarcerated, kicked off their food truck business with free food and music in West Oakland Friday morning.
Soul on a Roll was launched at Seventh and Campbell streets by chefs Sarah Germany, Keshia Evans, Howard Harrison and GaQuayla LeGrone.
Evans, Harrison and LeGrone were once incarcerated but with the help of the non-profit Oakland and the World Enterprises (OAW) they will operate and cooperatively own the food truck with Germany.
Money to launch the business came partly from the Oakland Athletics, which may build a new baseball stadium close by in Jack London Square.
Music at the launch Friday morning was being provided by the West Coast Blues Society.
OAW is planning to break ground in November at Seventh and Campbell streets on a 100% affordable housing complex.

