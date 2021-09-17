SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A surfer rescued three people Friday after their vehicle plunged off a cliff at Santa Cruz’s Sunny Cove Beach and crashed into the water, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officers responded at around 8 a.m. to 911 calls reporting the crash. There were three occupants in the vehicle — two juvenile boys and an adult.
A surfer who was in the water immediately paddled over to the crash scene to aid the victims and get them to shore.
The boys suffered minor injuries and the adult was transported to a trauma center.
"Thank you to the surfer who heroically helped save the occupants," the sheriff department said on its Facebook page.
The sheriff and the CHP were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Sunny Cove Drive was closed to those who do not live here. A tow company would extract the vehicle from the water depending on the tide.