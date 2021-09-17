WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Six lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. announced Wednesday.
The Zoo said the animals were observed coughing and sneezing in the animals, they were also lethargic and had decreased appetites. Testing of fecal samples tested presumptive positive, but final results are expected in the next few days.
The lions and tigers are being treated with various medications for their discomfort and appetite, and they remain under close observation.
The zoo said the public is not at risk given the distance between the animals and visitors. No other animals are showing signs of infection, officials said.
An investigation of staff in close proximity of the tigers and lions did not result in any evidence to pinpoint where the infection came from.
Some select animals are set to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when a specialized vaccine becomes available in the coming months, the zoo said.