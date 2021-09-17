SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E crews are headed to the scene of a large outage currently impacting more than 6,000 customers in the Mission District and other neighborhoods early Friday evening, according to the utility.
The PG&E outage alert page shows a large area impacted stretching from the Outer Mission west through Noe Valley and Twin Peaks all the way to the area of the Laguna Honda Reservoir.
The outage started shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to PG&E. The estimated time to restore power is currently about 7 p.m., officials said.