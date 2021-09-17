BRENTWOOD (BCN) — Police in Brentwood say there may be additional victims of a man recently indicted on federal child pornography charges.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Pelton, 48, from Kelseyville, has been accused of sex offenses involving children and was indicted on federal charges including the manufacturing of child pornography, according to the Brentwood Police Department.
The Police Department initiated an investigation into the offenses in August, and police said evidence suggests there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.
Pelton has been associated with Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake and Sacramento counties.
Anyone with information or potential victims can contact the Police Department at (925) 809-7793.
