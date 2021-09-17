DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A group of thieves smashed display cases at a jewelry store in Daly City and made off with merchandise in an incident captured on video.
The video posted on social media shows smash-and-grab heist Thursday Infinity Jewelers in the Serramonte Center shopping mall.READ MORE: 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Los Angeles
At least seven people with their faces covered and wearing hoodies and dark clothing are seen in the video; three were running out the door when the video begin and four others are seen smashing display cases at the front of the store and grabbing items before also running away.
A security guard is seen running up to the store as the video ends.READ MORE: San Francisco Mayor Defends Criticism After Video Catches Her Dancing Maskless at Night Club
Video of Serramonte Mall jewelry store in Daly City, California being robbed by a group of thieves. pic.twitter.com/NnJEIDsesP
— World Peace News 🌎🌍🌏 (@worldpeacenewz) September 17, 2021MORE NEWS: COVID: San Mateo County Mounts Effort to Boost Coastal Town Vaccination Rates