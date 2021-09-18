SAN JOSE (BCN) — An investigation into a fatal crash reported by the California Highway Patrol Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose is snarling traffic in the area.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., and the CHP initially closed the two right-hand lanes, leaving the three left lanes open, according to the CHP.READ MORE: VIDEO: San Francisco Police Break Up Early Morning Sideshow in Rincon Hill
As of shortly before 9 a.m., the two right lanes were still closed.
MORE NEWS: Vallejo Police Seek Public's Help Investigating June 2020 Birthday Party Shooting That Killed 2
Delays continue along NB-101 as crews work to clear a crash near Alum Rock, two right lanes still blocked, expect delays in the area. #SanJose #KCBSTraffic #TRAFFICALERTREAD MORE: Light Showers Forecast For North Bay With Chance of Sprinkles Further South
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 18, 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.