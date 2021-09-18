CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (BCN) — An investigation into a fatal crash reported by the California Highway Patrol Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose is snarling traffic in the area.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., and the CHP initially closed the two right-hand lanes, leaving the three left lanes open, according to the CHP.

As of shortly before 9 a.m., the two right lanes were still closed.

