WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — In a city still on edge after the January 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t.
The crowd was sparse and incidents were few. Between 400 and 500 demonstrators turned out for the event, U.S. Capitol Police confirmed — far fewer than the 700 officials initially expected.
The only clear parallels to the riots more than eight months ago by supporters of former President Donald Trump were the false claims put forth by the rally organizers about the violence that January day when Congress met to certify the election of Joe Biden.