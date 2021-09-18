SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Weather in the Bay Area Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, but precipitation is expected to stay mostly in the North Bay.

KPIX 5 Meteorologist Darren Peck noted in a tweet that the anticipated rain in the north would be good news for firefighters trying to control wildfires in the region, but the amount of rain expected in the greater Bay Area was minimal.

Here's the latest look at tonight's rain. Most of it stays north of the Bay Area but it's good news for the fires up north. Much more detail on Bay Area rain from my forecast this morning on CBSN: https://t.co/eoX2Ni6gL6

Updates on @KPIXtv tonight at 5pm, 6pm & 11pm.

The storms building off the coast are aimed at Washington and Oregon, where there will be significant rainfall that could almost bring an end to the fire season in the northwest. However, most models show those systems falling apart as they approached the bay area as is typical for these early season systems.

While the chance of rain Saturday night is fairly minimal, the second system is slightly stronger and will likely bring some wider precipitation to the region early Sunday morning at around 3 a.m.

The system is also cooling temperatures down across the Bay Area. Highs will be in the 50s to the upper 60s during the day Saturday with lows n the upper 50s by evening. Southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning before becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.