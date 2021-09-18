SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health and San Francisco Unified School District are partnering to launch four vaccine clinics at city schools to improve accessibility and to encourage more families to get vaccinated.

“Because these vaccinations are here at school, the children and also the parents have a high comfort level of coming here to a school clinic to get vaccinated,” Gino Cifolelli, with the Dept. of Public Health, told KPIX.

These aren’t one-time pop-ups, the clinics will continue weekly for several weeks, maybe longer, according to Cifolelli.

“We are prepared to go beyond the Thanksgiving holiday if needed,” he said.

The clinics are located at:

Malcolm X Academy School – 350 Harbor Road in the Bayview 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 14

Balboa High School – 1000 Cayuga Ave in the Excelsior, 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 15

McCoppin Elementary School – 651 6th Ave in the Richmond Dist. 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 18

Sunset Elementary School – 1920 41st Ave in the Sunset 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 19.

Pediatric COVID-19 cases are low and about 90% of 12-17 year olds are fully vaccinated, according to SFDPH data. However, children younger than 12 still cannot get vaccinated. Cifolelli explained they want to have these clinics up and running in full swing before that happens.

“One of the main reasons why we’re out here is to build up to the expansion of pediatric vaccinations for under 12,” he said.

Their primary focus now is on district staff and families with SFUSD kids but they will vaccinate anyone who comes by who is eligible. Walk-ins are welcome, appointments are not mandatory.

The clinics currently have the capacity to administer 62 doses a day but they’re working to expand the capacity up to 200 doses a day if needed.