LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — The 73rd Emmy Awards returned Sunday night to celebrate the best in television. Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer hosted the ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, making him only the second solo Black host in the event’s history.
“Ted Lasso” came into the night with the most nominations, 13, and took home four, including wins for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series. “The Crown” ended up with the most wins, racking up seven Emmys.
Debbie Allen, the multi-talented actress, singer, dancer, choreographer and director, received the 2021 Governor’s Award. RuPaul also made history by winning the most Emmys ever by a person of color.