MENLO PARK (BCN) — An argument at a party escalated into a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday in Menlo Park, police said.
Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Sevier Avenue, where they found the victim on the ground with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from Menlo Park police.READ MORE: UPDATE: Many in East Bay Still Without Power
Police said it appears that the victim was arguing with another man, who allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect then left the area on foot, headed toward Ivy Drive, police said.READ MORE: One Dead, Three Wounded In Early Sunday Morning Shooting In Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood
Officers gave the victim medical aid, and fire crews and paramedics were called. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.MORE NEWS: No Injuries in Saturday Night Shooting, Santa Rosa Police Say
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300 or the anonymous tip hotline at (650) 330-6395.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.