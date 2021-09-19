SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police say no injuries occurred after several shots were fired late Saturday during what they described as a gang fight.
Officers responded to a 9:16 p.m. report of a gang fight in the 700 block of West College Avenue.
Officers found two occupied homes that had been struck by gunfire but no one was injured. Witnesses reported having heard gang slogans shouted prior to the shooting and officers found fresh gang graffiti on a nearby fence.
Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa Police at 707-528-5222.
