PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — One woman died and another was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburg, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. and the women were found by police inside a car parked outside a 7-Eleven store on Century Boulevard.

Officers performed life-saving efforts until paramedics and firefighters arrived. One victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The death is the city’s third homicide this year.

Pittsburg police are seeking video surveillance of the incident and information from witnesses.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at (925) 252-4040.

