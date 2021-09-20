SAN JOSE (BCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured in a crash Sunday night in East San Jose, police said.

The woman was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Yerba Buena Road near U.S. Highway 101, when the car drifted into eastbound lanes at about 9:30 p.m., according to San Jose police.

The Corolla collided head-on into a Honda Accord that was headed eastbound. A third vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner, then crashed into the Honda, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Corolla was hospitalized but later died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Three people in the Honda suffered minor injuries, and two were taken to hospitals for treatment. The driver in the 4-Runner was not injured, police said.

The death is the city’s 45th traffic fatality this year.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Templeman .3556 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

