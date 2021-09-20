SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate, unrelated traffic crashes that happened over the weekend, killing two people.
The first happened on Saturday around 10:40 p.m. along Dolores Street at 19th Street, in front of Dolores Park, police said.
There, a man who was riding a bicycle lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle. The bicyclist, 47, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.
A second, separate fatal crash happened on Sunday just before 2 a.m. near the corner of Alemany Boulevard and San Bruno Avenue, just near the Interstate Highway 280 and U.S. Highway 101 interchange.
There, a driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a light pole. Medics pronounced the driver, a 40-year-old woman, dead at the scene, police said.
The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims in both cases.