SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are investigating a double stabbing in San Francisco’s Mission District that left one person dead and another injured early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a stabbing around 12:20 a.m. on 22nd Street, between Mission and Bartlett streets.

At the scene, they learned an assailant armed with a knife stabbed two people, according to police.

Both were hospitalized, and one of the victims, a 34-year-old man, died. The second victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and is expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is being asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

