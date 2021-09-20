BETHEL ISLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital following a collision with a car Monday afternoon in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Bethel Island, fire officials said.
The collision was reported at 12:37 p.m. on Bethel Island Road at Dutch Slough, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Firefighters responded to the crash and found the motorcyclist on the ground. The motorcyclist was assessed and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with possible internal injuries, fire officials said.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.