OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Stockton man was killed and three others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in Oakland’s Uptown District.

Oakland police told the East Bay Times that the shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of 17th Street between Franklin and Webster.

The men had apparently been at clubs in the neighborhood and were standing outside when someone began shooting either from a vehicle or on foot.

Investigators were still trying to determine if the men were the intended target of the gunman or if it was just a random shooting.

All four were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. The 28-year-old succumbed to his wounds. The other three men were reportedly in stable condition.

The slaying was Oakland’s 97th homicide this year. The city recorded 109 total homicides for all of last year.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information has been released about the suspected gunman.

It was the second homicide of the evening. Police said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11:04 p.m. in the 2300 block of Legion Avenue in East Oakland.

Investigators said a 30-year-old Oakland man was standing outside at a house party when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire and he was hit. He died at the scene and his name has not been released.