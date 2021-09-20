PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the attempted robbery of a bicyclist along a bike path over the weekend.

According to officers, the incident took place around 8:55 a.m. Saturday on a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians near San Francisquito Creek and the 700 block of Clark Way. Police said the victim was on the bridge, which connects Palo Alto and Menlo Park, when the suspect approached him.

The suspect then demanded the victim’s bicycle and attempted to grab the handlebars, according to police. When the victim began riding away, police said the suspect spat on the victim’s back and threw a beer can at him.

Police said the can did not hit the victim. There were no reports of injuries.

The victim said the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol and that he was not coordinated when he attempted to grab the handlebars, according to police.

Officers describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing between 5’10” and 6′ tall, with a medium build and a dark complexion. The suspect was unshaven and was wearing a gray sweater, gray shorts and possibly a blue beanie at the time of the incident. A suspect sketch is not currently available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or via text or voicemail at 650-383-8984.