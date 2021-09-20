SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A search was underway Monday for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian over the weekend in San Jose and then fled the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said it received a call at 6:15 a.m. of a pedestrian laying in a traffic lane on Highway 101 northbound just south of Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp.

Minutes later, the CHP said it received another call advising officers the caller had just run over what was possibly an animal at the same location.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim. A passing Santa Clara County Paramedic unit pronounced the pedestrian dead at 6:31 a.m.

All lanes except the No. 1 lane were closed until 7:22 a.m., when the number 2 lane was opened. The remaining lanes were opened at approximately 9:23 a.m.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin. At this time, no suspect information is known.

Anyone who has information on this collision, or was in the area and may have seen something, please call the San Jose CHP office at (408)655-2620.