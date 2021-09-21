OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police reported a carjacking and shooting Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a recent spate of gun violence.
Officers arrived in the area of Bond and High Streets in East Oakland and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim had been carjacked.
He was treated by Oakland Fire Department personnel and taken to a hospital.
The suspect vehicle was described as a black four-door Cadillac CTS. Oakland police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3426.
The shooting comes a day after Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong appealed once again to the public to help stop the city’s gun violence following the city’s 100th homicide, a fatal shooting at the Coliseum BART Station. There were 70 homicides in Oakland at this same time last year.
Armstrong’s latest appeal came after Oakland experienced an extraordinary amount of violence in the space of 24 hours that started Monday afternoon with a double-homicide, an officer-involved shooting, a triple-shooting, and a stabbing, and ended with a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.
