SAN DIGEO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon (4-3) and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.

The Giants stayed ahead of the Dodgers in the division race after Los Angeles beat Colorado 5-4.

The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado. Austin Nola and Tommy Pham also homered for San Diego.

The Padres lost for the ninth time in 11 games, falling from a one-game lead for the second wild-card spot to five games behind St. Louis, with Cincinnati a game ahead of them and Philadelphia a half-game ahead.

Padres right fielder Wil Myers made a great leaping catch to rob pinch-hitter Steven Duggar of a two-run homer to end the eighth and keep the game tied at 5.

