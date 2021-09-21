SAN DIGEO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.
Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon (4-3) and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.READ MORE: UPDATE: Oakland City Council Votes To Hire, Train More Police After Spike in Homicides
The Giants stayed ahead of the Dodgers in the division race after Los Angeles beat Colorado 5-4.
The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado. Austin Nola and Tommy Pham also homered for San Diego.READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire Destroys House, Horse Boarding Facility In Penngrove; Evacuated Orders LIfted
The Padres lost for the ninth time in 11 games, falling from a one-game lead for the second wild-card spot to five games behind St. Louis, with Cincinnati a game ahead of them and Philadelphia a half-game ahead.
Padres right fielder Wil Myers made a great leaping catch to rob pinch-hitter Steven Duggar of a two-run homer to end the eighth and keep the game tied at 5.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead in Fatal 2-Alarm House Fire in San Jose
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.