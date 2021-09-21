RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office said no charges will be filed against three Richmond Police officers involved in a 2019 fatal shooting of a man who was attacking family members with a knife.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, Officers Danielle Evans, Terrance Jackson and Jeffrey Tyner acted lawfully during the confrontation that killed Luc Ciel.

“It is reasonable to believe, as the officers did that night, that Ciel already had caused physical injury – and would have continued to cause – physical harm, and even death, to his family and responding officers,” prosecutors concluded in their report (.pdf), which was released Tuesday.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 11, 2019, officers were called to a home on Wilson Avenue on reports of a home invasion.

According to prosecutors, Tyner found Ciel in the home attempting to stab one of the victims. Tyner told Ciel to drop his knife multiple times, but he refused.

Prosecutors said Tyner fired his weapon three times. Ciel then stood up after he was hit and turned towards Tyner and Evans.

Evans then opened fire once. At the same time, Jackson saw Ciel turn towards the other two officers and he fired his weapon once. Ciel died at the scene.

Officers found black flex ties in Ciel’s pocket and a knife sheath on his belt. Another knife was found in the hallway near his body.

According to an autopsy by the coroner’s office, Ciel suffered four gunshot wounds and one stab wound. Toxicology tests were negative.

“The facts show that the officers had probable cause to believe that Ciel posed a significant threat of death or great bodily injury, not only to himself, but to his family,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

According to police, Ciel was arrested in 2015 for attempted murder, child cruelty, domestic violence and false imprisonment. He was ultimately convicted in 2016 for domestic violence and battery, sentenced to three year’s probation and 300 days in jail, and issued a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his family.

He was arrested in early 2019 for violating the restraining order.