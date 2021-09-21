MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) — Monterey Police announced Monday they arrested two men over the weekend believed to be involved in an assault and shooting.
Police arrested 22-year-old Marco Perez Cruz, of Seaside, and 23-year-old Joseph Diaz, of Monterey, on suspicion of numerous offenses, including assault and committing a felony while out on bail. The time of the incident was not provided.
The arrests followed an investigation of a fight at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Glenwood Circle, where witnesses told police Perez Cruz was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when his vehicle struck two parked cars and he tried to leave the scene.
Witnesses told police a fight ensued, during which Perez Cruz shot a gun at the ground and one victim was pistol whipped.
Perez Cruz was arrested on suspicion of additional offenses, including possession of a gun as both a registered gang member and a convicted felon, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent discharge of a firearm, hit and run collision and possession of drugs. He was booked into Monterey County Jail with a bail amount of $220,000.
