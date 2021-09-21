BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A woman and her adult son were arrested early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges after a shooting led to an overnight standoff in a Berkeley neighborhood.

Berkeley police said the incident began at around 10:18 p.m. on the 1700 block of 9th St. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground.

A witness told police a person was shooting a gun off in the air and then went into a house. After establishing a perimeter around the house, police called in a special response team. They made contact with the people inside the house and about 10 people came out, police said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office provided a drone to search the home before officers entered, and the drone determined there were no other people inside, police said.

Officers then entered the home, conducted a search, and found a gun, police said.

After following up with the people who were inside the home, a 59-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son were arrested on gun charges and a number of drug offenses, police said.

Berkeleyside identified the suspects as Dameris Alcala and Oscar Areas, citing Berkeley police.

No one was injured in the incident.