BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A woman and her adult son were arrested early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges after a shooting led to an overnight standoff in a Berkeley neighborhood.
Berkeley police said the incident began at around 10:18 p.m. on the 1700 block of 9th St. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground.
A witness told police a person was shooting a gun off in the air and then went into a house. After establishing a perimeter around the house, police called in a special response team. They made contact with the people inside the house and about 10 people came out, police said.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office provided a drone to search the home before officers entered, and the drone determined there were no other people inside, police said.
Officers then entered the home, conducted a search, and found a gun, police said.
After following up with the people who were inside the home, a 59-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son were arrested on gun charges and a number of drug offenses, police said.
Berkeleyside identified the suspects as Dameris Alcala and Oscar Areas, citing Berkeley police.
No one was injured in the incident.