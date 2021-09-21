PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Residents of the Penngrove community just north of Petaluma were ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon from a large house fire before fire crews gave the all-clear to return, according to authorities.
The Petaluma Police Department said residents in Zone 5K1 were ordered to evacuate from a fire on the 400 block of Ormsby Lane in Penngrove. Video showed a home gutted by fire and spot fires scorching grasses and structures in the surrounding neighborhood.READ MORE: Contra Costa DA: No Charges For Richmond Officers In 2019 Fatal Shooting Of Luc Ciel
As of 3:40 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted and residents were able to return to their homes. Police said first responders were still on the scene in evacuated fire areas located on Ely and Corona Roads.
The evacuation had applied to residents living north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.
Police said there was no immediate threat to the greater Petaluma area. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said there were no evacuations in Rohnert Park.
Raw Video: Penngrove House Fire Spreads to Surrounding Area
#OrmsbyFire #boggshelitack helps to douse flames, north of Petaluma. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/rfGTdZQMlX
— Kent Porter (@kentphotos) September 21, 2021READ MORE: Five-Car Pile Up Causes Massive Backup on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) said service was briefly interrupted because of the fire and a bus bridge was established to carry southbound and northbound passengers between the Cotati & Petaluma stations.
Due to improved fire conditions, train service has resumed and the bus bridge has been cancelled. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/jnbaaYCcjK
— SMART Train (@smarttrain) September 21, 2021
MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Man Shot During East Oakland Carjacking; Latest In Spate Of Gun Violence