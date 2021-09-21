PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Residents of the Penngrove community just north of Petaluma were ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon from a large house fire before fire crews gave the all-clear to return, according to authorities.

The Petaluma Police Department said residents in Zone 5K1 were ordered to evacuate from a fire on the 400 block of Ormsby Lane in Penngrove. Video showed a home gutted by fire and spot fires scorching grasses and structures in the surrounding neighborhood.

As of 3:40 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted and residents were able to return to their homes. Police said first responders were still on the scene in evacuated fire areas located on Ely and Corona Roads.

The evacuation had applied to residents living north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the greater Petaluma area. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said there were no evacuations in Rohnert Park.

Raw Video: Penngrove House Fire Spreads to Surrounding Area

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) said service was briefly interrupted because of the fire and a bus bridge was established to carry southbound and northbound passengers between the Cotati & Petaluma stations.