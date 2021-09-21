SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police were looking Tuesday for a suspect who beat a 56-year-old man with a baseball bat in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area the day before.
The attack was reported around noon in the 1200 block of Market Street and left the man hospitalized, though he is expected to survive, police said.
A male suspect had approached the victim from behind, struck him with the bat and continued to assault him before fleeing. San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
