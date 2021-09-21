SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose and PG&E crews are at the scene of a gas leak after a line was struck by a contractor near Zanker Road and Montague Expressway, according to authorities.
San Jose Fire officials said they received a call about a private contractor reportedly hitting a three-inch gas line in the area shortly after 12 p.m.
Crews are responding to a gas leak at Zanker Rd & Montague Expy. Reports are a private contractor struck a 3" gas line. @PGE4Me on scene securing the line. A shelter-in-place has been issued for one nearby business. #SJPD has closed Zanker 1 block in each direction. TOC 12:08pm. pic.twitter.com/PZWuZLMoJw
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 21, 2021
A shelter-in-place order was issued for one business in the area and San Jose police units have closed down a block of Zanker Road on either side of the incident.
PG&E crews are at the scene. So far there is no word as to when the road will be reopened.