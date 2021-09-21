CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose and PG&E crews are at the scene of a gas leak after a line was struck by a contractor near Zanker Road and Montague Expressway, according to authorities.

San Jose Fire officials said they received a call about a private contractor reportedly hitting a three-inch gas line in the area shortly after 12 p.m.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for one business in the area and San Jose police units have closed down a block of Zanker Road on either side of the incident.

PG&E crews are at the scene. So far there is no word as to when the road will be reopened.