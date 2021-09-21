PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Residents of the Penngrove community just north of Petaluma were ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon from a large house fire, according to authorities.
The Petaluma Police Department said residents in Zone 5K1 were ordered to evacuate from a fire on the 400 block of Ormsby Lane in Penngrove.READ MORE: Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Woman Repeatedly Ran Over By SUV At Millbrae Starbucks
Video showed a home gutted by fire and spot fires scorching grasses in the surrounding neighborhood.READ MORE: San Jose State University To Pay Student-Athletes $1.6M For Response To Sex Assault, Harassment Claims
The evacuation applied to residents living North of Corona Road, South of Old Redwood Highway, East of Petaluma City Limits and West of Adobe Road.
Police said there was no immediate threat to the greater Petaluma area. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said there were no evacuations in Rohnert Park.MORE NEWS: Caltrans To Close Central Freeway Ramp Between Highways 80, 101 to For Repairs
This is a breaking news alert. More information to be added as available.