WASHINGTON (CBS SF/CNN) — A North Bay congressman has introduced a bill to abolish the U.S. Space Force, a day after the newest branch of the military unveiled new uniform prototypes.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) introduced the No Militarization of Space Act as Congress moves to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that authorizes funding for the Pentagon.

Former President Donald Trump established the Space Force in 2019, creating the newest military service and the first new service since the US Air Force was created in 1947. Supporters of the move pointed to the need for developing space strategy and doctrine, along with the existence of anti-satellite threats from China and Russia. Critics said the new military branch was unnecessary since space operations have always been conducted by the U.S. Air Force, and that the move would be creating another costly military bureaucracy.

“The long-standing neutrality of space has fostered a competitive, non-militarized age of exploration every nation and generation has valued since the first days of space travel. But since its creation under the former Trump administration, the Space Force has threatened longstanding peace and flagrantly wasted billions of taxpayer dollars,” said Rep. Huffman in a prepared statement. “It’s time we turn our attention back to where it belongs: addressing urgent domestic and international priorities like battling COVID-19, climate change, and growing economic inequality. Our mission must be to support the American people, not spend billions on the militarization of space.”

On Tuesday, Space Force commander Gen. Jay Raymond unveiled new uniform prototypes during his speech at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The navy-blue dress uniform has a series of silver buttons with the U.S. Space Force delta symbol on them running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the wearer’s chest. The name pin is on the left side of the uniform’s front under the wearer’s left shoulder. A light blue collar is slightly visible below the uniform.

A physical training uniform was also unveiled which includes a T-shirt with the Space Force symbol on the right side of the shirt’s front and Space Force written in capital white letters across the back. The shorts and sweatshirt are black, and both include the Space Force symbol on them.

In December, former Vice President Mike Pence announced that the members Space Force would be known as Guardians. The Space Force logo was unveiled in January 2020.

