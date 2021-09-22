CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews in the North Bay were responding to a vegetation fire burning near the community of Schellville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Cal Fire Unit were headed to the so-called Fremont Fire near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in the unincorporated community of Schellville.

The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted about the incident at around 2:30 p.m.

Residents and people traveling in the area were advised to use caution.