SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews in the North Bay were responding to a vegetation fire burning near the community of Schellville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Crews from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Cal Fire Unit were headed to the so-called Fremont Fire near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in the unincorporated community of Schellville.READ MORE: UPDATE: Scott Peterson To Be Re-Sentenced For 2002 Christmas Eve Murder Of Pregnant Wife
The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted about the incident at around 2:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Betty Reid Soskin, Nation's Oldest Park Ranger, Honored With School Renaming On 100th Birthday
#FemontFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Fremont dr / Napa rd, Schellville. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/iFXYYdNFujREAD MORE: Injury Accident at San Mateo Bridge Toll Plaza Blocks Westbound Lanes of Hwy 92 in Hayward
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 22, 2021
Residents and people traveling in the area were advised to use caution.