MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A homeowner was the victim of a home invasion robbery in Millbrae while the homeowner was asleep in bed, police said.
Millbrae police said the robbery happened at 2:45 p.m. when an unknown suspect or suspects entered the home on Manzanita Court by breaking out the rear sliding door.
Several rooms within the home were ransacked and the homeowner woke up after hearing the commotion, but the burglar or burglars were able to flee from the residence in an unknown direction without being seen, police said.
It was unknown exactly what was taken from the residence. Camera footage was being obtained from surrounding neighbors in an attempt to locate any possible suspects or suspect vehicles.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.