OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect wounded an Oakland police officer early Wednesday and then barricaded himself inside a home, triggering a tense standoff, authorities said.

While few details were immediately known, Oakland police said the unidentified officer was wounded in a shooting near 21st and Telegraph Ave. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

Investigators said a gun was recovered at the scene. The suspect — who police believe was now armed with a knife — fled to a residence in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Way. Officers have surrounded the building and were in a standoff with him.

It was just the latest incident of violence of Oakland streets.

After the city recorded its 100th homicide of the year, city council members — who had previously voted to reduce resources to the police force — reversed their course late Tuesday. In a 6-to-2 vote the council voted to increase the number of new police recruits.

The vote will fund two new police academies over the next two years.

“Good policing requires officers that are not just running from 911 call to 911 call or are exhausted because they’re working too much overtime,” Mayor Libby Schaaf told council members. “Oakland has the lowest per violent crime staffing of any department in America.”

The city’s 100th murder victim of 2021 was a man found shot to death Monday morning outside the Coliseum BART station. On Tuesday afternoon, Oakland officers were called to another shooting as a man was rushed to a hospital after gunfire near Bond and High Streets.

At a Monday afternoon press conference on the recent rise in gun violence in Oakland — which saw ten homicides in the space of a week — Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong expressed his frustration over the escalating number of homicides.

“We can be vocal about certain things. I just don’t understand why this community can’t be vocal about a hundred lives lost,” said a clearly frustrated Armstrong. “We can scream and yell about anything that the police department does wrong, but in this time, we cant speak up about what’s plaguing all of us. And that’s gun violence.”