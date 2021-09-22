SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities have arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with the killing of an elderly relative at a home in Sunnyvale on Tuesday.

Around 9:35 a.m., officers with the city’s Department of Public Safety responded to a home on the 800 block of Shetland Place and found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency personnel provided medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

During an investigation, officers determined that the victim appeared to have suffered traumatic injuries. A person of interest was identified and was arrested in San Jose, police said.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Ryan Cox, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the charge of murder. Police said Cox is a known family member of the victim.

According to jail records, Cox is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with additional information about the is asked to call Detective Barron Renzi at 408-730-7100.