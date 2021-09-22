FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old Kennedy High School student has been booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder after allegedly slashing a fellow student in the neck.

Fremont police said a second suspect, a 17-year-old male who attends a high school in a neighboring city, has also been booked into juvenile hall for being an accessory and for brandishing a weapon.

Fremont dispatchers received a call at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday from the 15-year-old victim saying someone had attacked him across the street from the school and cut him in the neck. The student described the suspect and told dispatchers that he was still in the area around the high school.

Police officers were immediately dispatched and school resource officers at the high school were notified. Students, teachers and staff at the high school were ordered to shelter in place after the suspect was seen going towards the Kennedy High campus.

School Resource Officers and Fremont Unified administrators worked together to identify the suspect quickly and he was taken into custody.

The victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.