RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A medical emergency Thursday morning forced BART officials to shut down the Richmond Station, triggering delays for East Bay commuters.
Officials said there was “a person in the trackway” at the station. The condition of the person was unknown, but emergency crews were the on scene.READ MORE: Dixie Fire: Donated RVs Elevate Spirits Of Greenville Residents Who Lost Their Homes
The Richmond line in the Berryessa and Millbrae directions was initially shut down. Mutual transit aid was being provided A.C. Transit Bus 72M with service between Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte.READ MORE: Oakland School Officials Approve COVID Vaccination Mandate For Students
As of 7:23 a.m. BART officials tweeted that there was a 20-minute delay on the Richmond line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.MORE NEWS: Theranos Trial: Former Defense Secretary Mattis Takes Stand; 'It Was Breathtaking What She Was Doing'
No other details were immediately available. There was no ETA as to when service would be restored.